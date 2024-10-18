Two new ship-to-shore cranes for the container terminal of the port of Rijeka

Two new cranes of
quay for the Rijeka Gateway container terminal managed
the joint venture between APM Terminals (51%) and Enna Logic (49%)
(
of 5
July
2021). The new ship-to-shore cranes are part of the
of the terminal operator's investment in the first phase
of the terminal construction project with a total value of
200 million euros, a phase that has been launched over a year
and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025
(
of 13
September
2023). With the second and final phase of the project, the
which is expected to be completed in the next decade,
The investment will rise to a total of 380 million euros.
The total investment includes, in addition to the container
terminal, the construction of road works, a terminal
intermodal and other infrastructures will amount to about 600
million euros.