The first start-up phase of the Port Community System of the Port Authority of the Strait has been completed

The Port System Authority of the Strait, which
manages the ports of Messina, Milazzo, Tremestieri, Villa San
Giovanni, Reggio Calabria and Saline, has activated the Port Community
System (PCS), the IT platform that enables the exchange of
secure and intelligent information between public stakeholders and
in order to increase efficiency and the
of the port community. Announcing the
conclusion of the first start-up phase, the Port Authority has now announced
the start of consultations with key stakeholders to
proceed with the further development of the PCS in order to improve its
efficiency and integration in the management of data and
making it easier to manage tasks
logistics and port operations as well as the
collaboration between all the operators involved. To the specifications
meetings scheduled for 23 and 24 October at the
Messina offices of the port authority, some
members of the Partnership Body, the associations of
hauliers, the Port Authorities, the services
technical-nautical authorities and customs and police authorities. In addition
all representatives of the entities and
of the categories concerned.