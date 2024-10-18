Konecranes expands its presence in the Dutch port and intermodal vessel market

The Finnish manufacturer of handling equipment and
Konecranes has agreed to acquire the companies
Peinemann Port Services B.V. and Peinemann Container Handling B.V.,
both subsidiaries of the Dutch Peinemann active in the
handling equipment for the port and intermodal sectors.
Peinemann announced that the acquisition has been disclosed
staff of the two companies today and it is expected to be
completed in the fourth quarter of this year after the necessary
approval by the Dutch antitrust authority.
Konecranes specified that in 2023 the two companies
have recorded a total turnover of over 40 million
euros and that with the acquisition of about 100 employees of the two companies
will become part of the Finnish group.
Paolo Dazi, Senior Vice President of Port Services at
Konecranes, highlighted that the acquisition will increase the
The Group's presence in Europe's main port of call
Rotterdam, while Ad Kornet, CEO of the
Peinemann, explained that the sale of the two companies
offers the Dutch group the opportunity to expand
services in other areas, including
construction, ports, industry, logistics and
of the organization of events.