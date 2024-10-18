Spain's Boluda buys Finnish towing company Yxpila Hinaus-Bogsering
The Scandinavian company has a fleet of six tugboats
Valencia
October 18, 2024
The Spanish maritime and port group Boluda Corporación
Marítima has acquired Finland's Yxpila Hinaus-Bogsering
(YHB), a family business that operates marine towage services and
harbour. For the Iberian group, this is the extension of the
network to the Scandinavian region and the expansion of services
of towing operated by the Boluda Towage division to marine areas
characterized by low temperatures and the presence of ice. With
acquisition, Boluda adds six tugs to its
including five icebreakers, and activities in the ports of
Kokkola, Vaasa, Raahe and Kemi.
