TRANSPORTATION
Letter to the EU to urge the abolition of the tax exemption for fossil fuels used by planes and ships
Twenty-one organizations list the reasons for canceling it and the benefits that would derive from it
Bruxelles
October 18, 2024
Twenty-one organizations, including associations whose objective is
the reduction of the environmental impact of transport, companies that
are active in the development of clean fuels and
associations and companies in the railway sector, have sent a
joint letter to representatives of the European Union recalling
Attention on developments in the revision of the European Directive
ETD (Energy Taxation Directive) for the taxation of products
energy and electricity and on the possibility that
the ongoing negotiations for the revision of the rule may lead to
the extension until 2049 of the tax exemption for fuels
fossil fuels used by aviation and maritime transport.
"This," the organizations explain in the letter
not only is it contrary to the spirit of the initial proposal
of the European Commission to revise the ETD by phasing out
fossil fuel subsidies as part of its package
Fit for 55, but also contravenes the international commitments of the
COP28, in which EU countries called for "inefficient"
fossil fuel subsidies were phased out
by 2030, as well as the Committee's scientific opinion
on climate change to 'reduce the
drastically the use of fossil fuels'".
In the opinion of the 21 organizations, "this iniquitous
will continue to hamper the introduction and
deployment of sustainable technology value chains to
aviation and maritime sectors here in Europe, as well as
sustainable alternatives such as rail, since both
continue to struggle to compete with free air transport
taxes powered by fossil fuels".
Recalling that the EU, in its "Sustainable and Smart
Mobility Strategy" presented by the European Commission at the end of the
2020, "committed to making travel less than
500 kilometers with zero carbon emissions by 2030 and
doubling high-speed rail traffic in
Europe by 2030", the organisations
note that, "continuing to exempt fuel for
from taxation, the aviation sector can
offer artificially low prices on routes that are (or may be
be served by the railway, making it almost impossible for the
to compete fairly and preventing a transition to this
greener mode of transport. In fact
Greenpeace found that, on average, travelling by train costs
twice as long as air travel in Europe, which is
one of the main obstacles preventing passengers from
to switch from the plane to the railway. The price gap between aircraft
and rail must be bridged by reducing ticket prices
and at the same time making air transport pay for its
emissions".
Furthermore, the undersigned observe that "the use of
sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) will require
significant investments and acceleration to meet the
decarbonisation needs of the sector by 2050. More
for a long time, fossil fuels will remain the most
economic for the sector - they specify in the letter - less
investors will focus on financing the development of
more expensive, even if cleaner, and therefore
Only in the long term will economies of scale be able to
reduce initial costs. Without a strong signal to the market that the
fossil fuel for aircraft no longer has a future for
power aviation, SAF producers will struggle to
compete with low jet fuel prices. The producers
of zero-emission aircraft - the 21
organisations - also have an interest in ensuring that the conditions
market are favourable to the long-term use of
sustainable energy sources such as hydrogen, which will again have
difficulties in growing if the use of fossil fuels will be
still encouraged through tax exemptions".
Furthermore, the letter underlines that "do not tax the
aircraft fuel on all flights departing from Europe has
represented in 2022 a tax gap of 10.7 billion euros for
EU-27 governments. Every year - it is highlighted - European governments
lose billions in revenue that could be reinvested in the
transition to sustainable alternatives such as digitalisation and
interoperability of the rail sector (e.g.
the implementation of ERTMS technology) and decarbonisation
of the same air transport sector. For ERTMS, it is
estimated that €80 billion will be needed to cover
the entire TEN-T network. It is also estimated that by 2050 there will be
A total of between 500 and 800 SAF plants are needed, which,
assuming 1.8 billion euros per plant, it would translate into
around €36 billion in investments per year between 2025 and
2050".
For the 21 organizations, cancel the tax exemption for
fuels for air transport would also mean remedying
A social injustice: "It is becoming socially
unsustainable for citizens - they wrote in the letter - to pay
High taxes on essential goods such as heating their
train journeys or refuelling their cars, while
flights operated by businessmen to New York or by tourists to
Dubai continue to be tax-free. Maintain exemptions
for certain sectors, while others have the burden of
contribute to climate efforts, contradicts the goal of the
EU Green Deal to ensure a socially fair transition and
undermines the fight against climate change."
Finally, the organizations specify in the letter that
"Increasing the cost of using jet fuel
not only would it encourage the aviation sector to use
efficient flight routes, but also more efficient aeronautical technologies
efficient to reduce fuel consumption. A similar
loophole in the EU's energy taxation framework will represent
a missed opportunity to improve the EU's energy autonomy.
According to the International Energy Agency, the
trains are on average at least 12 times more efficient from the point of view
energy per passenger compared to aircraft. It is
in the interest of the EU's national sustainable industries,
development of railway services, the decarbonisation of the sectors
aviation and maritime transport and EU citizens who
We therefore urge you to ensure that fuels for the sectors
sea and air are finally taxed".
The letter, which was addressed to the representative
Hungarian Permanent Representation to the EU, to the ministers
European Finance and Economic Affairs, the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Affairs
designated for Climate, Net Zero and Clean Growth, is
has been signed by Transport & Environment, ALLRAIL,
Association of European Railway Rolling Stock Lessors (AERRL), Back
on Track, BLOOM, Bond Beter Leefmilieu, Carbon Market Watch,
Eco-Union, EDL, European Energy, H2V, Nature & Milieu, Nordic
Electrofuel, Norsk e-fuel, Opportunity Green, Sciaena, Seas At Risk,
SkyNRG, trainline, VCÖ and Zero.
