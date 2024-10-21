New all-time record for quarterly container traffic in the Port of Los Angeles

In the third quarter of this year, the Port of Los Angeles
set a new all-time quarterly traffic record
of containers having handled 2.85 million TEUs, with a
increase of +26.3% over the July-September period of 2023. The
record was set thanks to the new peak
reached by the landings of full containers that have been
Results of 1.51 million TEUs (+26.8%). Full containers
on boarding, on the other hand, decreased by -1.3% having amounted to
351 thousand TEUs. Empty containers handled in the third quarter of 2015
2024 amounted to 995 thousand TEUs (+39.2%), a volume that is
the highest ever moved at this time of year and
the fifth largest overall.
In September of this year alone, the port of call
has handled 955 thousand TEUs, a volume that represents a
increase of 27.6% on September 2023 and is the most
ever recorded in this month of the year.
In the first nine months of this year, the total volume of
Containerized traffic reached a total of 7.59 million
TEU, up +18.6% over the same period of 2023, of which
3.97 million full TEUs at landing (+19.7%), 1.14 million TEUs
full at boarding (+21.3%) and 2.47 million empty TEUs (+15.6%).