MSC expands its network of port terminals and technical-nautical services with the acquisition of control of Wilson Sons

The Swiss shipping group Mediterranean Shipping Company
(MSC) to expand its network of port container terminals
and maritime, logistical and technical-nautical services with
the acquisition of a controlling stake in Wilson Sons SA,
company active in Brazil where it is listed on the Stock Exchange
São Paulo Holdings and which is part of the Ocean Wilsons Holdings group
based in Bermuda.
SAS Shipping Agencies Services, wholly owned company
controlled by MSC, has in fact agreed with Ocean Wilsons Holdings
the acquisition of over 4.3 billion reais (approximately 764 million reais
56.47% of the share capital of Wilson Sons SA,
representing the entire shareholding of Ocean Wilsons Holdings
in the company that will sell it through the company
wholly owned subsidiary OW Overseas (Investments) Ltd. The remainder
Wilson Sons' share capital consists of a free float
on the market.
Ocean Wilsons Holdings announced that as of June 30, 2016,
value of Wilson Sons' gross assets was equal to
to over $1.1 billion. The transaction is expected to be
completed during the second half of next year.
Wilson Sons operates the Rio Grande Tecon of the Port of Rio Grande in Brazil
Rio Grande, which last year handled a traffic of
containers equal to 663 thousand TEUs with an increase of +21.9% on 2022,
and the Tecon Salvador of the port of Salvador, which in 2023
handled 401 thousand TEUs (+7.9%). Among other activities, in the
2023 the 82 tugs in Wilson Sons' fleet built
over 57 thousand port manoeuvres (+4.1%).