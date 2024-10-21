New ro-ro traffic at the San Cataldo Container Terminal in the port of Taranto
Two ships disembarked over 1,500 vehicles
Istanbul
October 21, 2024
A new era for the San Cataldo Container terminal
Terminal (SCCT) in the port of Taranto. He gives a little news about it
emphatically the Turkish group Yilport Holding which through SSCT
operates the container terminal at the port's Multi-sector Pier
Apulian, announcing the arrival at the Italian terminal of a first
ro-ro ship of the Turkish carrier ErkPort to disembark 830 vehicles
destined for the Algerian market and the arrival of a second
shipment of a further 700 vehicles.
With the new ro-ro traffic, evidently, Yilpor Taranto
intends to diversify and relaunch the activity at the Pier
Multi-sector where container traffic continues to languish
having been handled a volume of only 6 thousand TEUs in the
first six months of this year. Noting that for the port of Taranto
This is the first flow of Ro-Ro cargo, a traffic segment
which in fact has few precedents in the Apulian airport, the company
Turkish pointed out that the terminal under concession to SCCT is
lends itself particularly well to accommodating rolling stock traffic
that requires considerable space on the ground for handling
and the storage of cars, large areas of which the
SCCT is equipped.
