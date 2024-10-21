Maersk estimates that in the third quarter its revenues grew by +30%

After seven consecutive quarters of decline, revenues from the third quarter of the
quarter of 2024 by A.P. Møller-Mærsk are expected
Significant growth thanks to the recent strong increase in demand
in the maritime transport market and to the effects
crisis situation in the Red Sea, which has greatly reduced the
ship traffic on the route through the Suez Canal. In
In particular, the Danish shipowner group plans to archive the
July-September period of this year with revenues of 15.8
billion dollars, up about +30% on the same
quarter of 2023. In addition, operating margin values are expected
gross income and operating profit of €4.8 billion, respectively
(+156%) and $3.3 billion (+513%).
Based on current estimates, the Group considers that the entire
financial year 2024 will be closed with an EBITDA of
$11.0-115 billion compared to $9.6 billion in 2023 and with
EBIT of €5.2-5.7 billion compared with over €3.9 billion in the
last annual financial year.