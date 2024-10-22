In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Taranto fell by -17.9%

With a year-on-year decline of -12.0% recorded last year
July followed by decreases of -25.7% the following month and
-16.0% in September, the port of Taranto closed the entire third
quarter of this year with a continuation of the negative trend of
volumes of goods handled having totaled 3.28 in the period
million tonnes, with a significant reduction of -17.9% on the
third quarter of 2023. The contraction of the
volumes of goods at unloading alone, which amounted to 1.83
million tonnes (-24.0%), while those at embarkation increased
amounted to 1.45 million tons (-8.6%).
As for the main types of goods, in the period
July-September 2024 the total bulk traffic alone
was 1.64 million tonnes (-23.7%) and
that of liquid bulk cargo of 1.17 million tons (+7.4%).
Goods in containers were up with 60 thousand tons
(+103.2%), an increase determined by the growth of +684.8% marked by the
in September alone with 52 thousand tons handled. The
traffic of other miscellaneous goods was 403 thousand
tonnes (-44.0%).
In the third quarter of 2024, the
cruise traffic in the Apulian port of call having been
of 91 thousand passengers (-4.3%), of which 43 thousand at disembarkation/embarkation
(-20,4%).
In the first nine months of this year, the port of Taranto
handled a total of 8.67 million tons of cargo, with
a decrease of -21.7% over the same period in 2023, of which 4.65
million tons of cargo at unloading (-28.3%) and 4.02 million
of tons of loading at embarkation (-12.2%). The total figure for the
Solid bulk was 4.23 million tons
(-27.1%) and that of liquid bulk cargo of 3.03 million
tons (-0.4%). Containerized goods amounted to
141 thousand tons (+9.9%) and other miscellaneous goods to 1.27 million
tons (-39.3%). The traffic of cruise passengers was
132 thousand passengers (+3.9%), of which 56 thousand as home ports (-18.3%).