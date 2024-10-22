CMA CGM - Suez agreement for the production of renewable biomethane for ships
Volumes of up to 100 thousand tons per year are expected by 2030
Marsiglia
October 22, 2024
The French shipping group CMA CGM has signed an agreement with
the compatriot Suez, which is specialized in the management of
circular waste cycle, for the production of renewable biomethane
also intended to power the ships of the fleet of the
Marseille. The agreement provides for the supply by Suez of a
volume of up to 100 thousand tons of biomethane per year by 2030
and the joint investment, initially amounting to 100 million euros
by 2030, to create sites, initially located in
Europe, for the production of biomethane for both the CMA CGM
and to other operators in the sector. The two companies will implement
together with research and development activities related to
technologies for the production of biofuels, in particular
through hydrothermal carbonization processes.
