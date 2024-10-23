OOCL agrees with Seaspan to lease six new 13,580 TEU container carriers

The Chinese shipping company Orient Overseas Container
Line (OOCL) has agreed with Seaspan Corporation to charter
six newly built 13,580 TEU container carriers for the
duration of 15 years, a period that OOCL may decide to
extend or reduce by 30 days. The maximum agreed value of
All rentals amounts to about 11.2 billion yuan (1.6 billion yuan)
of dollars). Rentals will start from the date of delivery of the
new ships which is planned to be for two units around
to the last quarter of 2026, for another two around the first quarter of 2026.
quarter of the following year and for the last two container ships
around the first quarter of 2028.