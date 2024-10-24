The Greek John Xylas will be the new president of Intercargo
He will succeed Dimitrios Fafalios, who has been appointed honorary president
Londra
October 24, 2024
John A. Xylas, president and CEO of the Greek company
Ariston Navigation, Corp., will be the new president
of the International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (Intercargo),
the international association representing shipowners active in the
Dry bulk shipping segment and to which it belongs
about a third of the world's bulk carrier fleet. Elected
by the assembly of the association that met in recent days in
London, Xylas will take office on January 1
succeeding Dimitrios Fafalios who chaired Intercargo in the
last six years and was appointed honorary president
of the association.
On December 31, the term of office of the deputy will also expire
president Spyros Tarasis who will be replaced by Metaxia
Psalti, managing director of Greece's Neda Maritime Agency Co.
Psalti, who will be the first woman to hold this position
associative association, will be joined in the position by Uttam Kumar
Jaiswal of the Pacific Basin Shipping (HK) of Hong Kong which is
was confirmed as vice president.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher