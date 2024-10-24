COSCO Shipping Ports acquires shares in Hutchison Ports' two port terminals in Laem Chabang
Investment of 110 million dollars
Hong Kong
October 24, 2024
COSCO Shipping Ports, the terminal operator subsidiary
by the Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co., has
acquired stakes in the port's two main terminal operators
Thai by Laem Chabang. This is the acquisition, for
$110 million, up 12.5% and 30.0%
respectively of the registered capital of Thai Laemchabang Terminal
Co. (TLT) and Hutchison Laemchabang Terminal (HLT) which make
part of the Hutchison Port Group's network of port terminals
Hong Kong Holdings. The terminals operated by the two companies,
including areas still under construction, will have a capacity
of container traffic of about 6.7 million TEUs per year.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher