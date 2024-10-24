Confindustria La Spezia, wrong to remove the port of Marina di Carrara from the governance of the Port Authority of Eastern Liguria

It would be harmful to get the port of Marina di Carrara out of the
jurisdiction of the Ligurian Sea Port Authority
Orientale, in which the port of La Spezia also falls, and bring it
under that of the Port Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern Province which manages the ports of Livorno, Piombino and
of the island of Elba. This was highlighted by Confindustria La Spezia which,
referring to this hypothesis
(
of the 11th
and 15
October 2024), noted the need to "have the
ability to overcome the conditioning of the logic of "the
bell towers" and administrative boundaries".
He noted that the ports of Carrara and Spezia "increasingly
over the years have consolidated the fact that they are an integral part of
A single economic area", the association of industrialists
La Spezia specified that he believes, therefore, "that it would be
harmful, perhaps especially for the port of Marina di Carrara,
return to old divisions largely overcome in reality
of the facts".
Motivating the reasons why the association is not
in favour of the hypothesis of merging Carrara with Piombino and Livorno,
Confindustria La Spezia focused "on the developments
and on the growth recorded since 2016 by the port of Marina di
Carrara", that is, since the Carrara port has been
located with the port of La Spezia under the jurisdiction of the Port Authority of the Sea
Eastern Liguria. "We believe - explained the association - that
having put the experience and professionalism into common heritage
of the two operational structures has benefited both ports
in equal measure, deliberately omitting to recall the
investment opportunities arising from being part of
of the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
enjoyed from the port of Marina di Carrara. Further confirmation of the
goodness of the choice made at the time, by its own admission
of the mayor of Carrara, the local community is
close to the approval of the Port Master Plan act
planning that has been awaited for over 40 years. It cannot escape
no one - the association further specified - that the increase in
and the exit from the monoculture of marble was possible
through close collaboration and osmosis between the two
port realities and between entrepreneurs with points of contact
and common interests that are much more frequent, also for
geographical proximity, with respect to the reality of Livorno. What
it cannot escape anyone who, speaking of Authority,
port cannot be limited to considering only the
activities related to the merchant port, but it must be expanded
also to the nautical and construction activities of the
super yacht. The provinces of La Spezia and Massa Carrara
have seen the consolidation of the presence in both territories of the
world leaders in the super construction sector
yacht and would be illogical and certainly harmful to this important
production sector to divide the two realities".
Finally, noting that "everyone must reason with a
vision of economic and social development that does not look at the past but
is looking to the future, considering the two ports as components of a
a single vast area and as such must be governed, the association
of industrialists concluded by reiterating that, "as far as
concerns governance, Confindustria La Spezia firmly rejects
the hypothesis of a division of the offices in a logic
as the result of old partition logics, in
how much professionalism is believed to be rewarded,
the ability to vision, the deep knowledge of the territories
interested parties and not belonging".