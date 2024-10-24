Construction of the new cruise terminal of Ravenna Civitas Cruise Port has started in Ravenna

Today in the port of Ravenna the ceremony of
laying of the foundation stone of the new cruise terminal in Ravenna
Civitas Cruise Port (RCCP), a subsidiary of Cruise
Terminals International is in turn owned by Icon
Infrastructure and the American cruise group Royal Caribbean
which will operate the terminal under a contract of
33-year concession
(
of 20
December
2021).
The new cruise terminal of 10 thousand square meters, which will insist
on an area of 12 hectares, will become operational in 2026 and will be able to
to accommodate two ships at the same time. It will be a structure - he
underlined Anna D'Imporzano, general manager of RCCP, who "will have
stunning, bold and sustainable architectural design, and
innovative technological aspects that will not only improve
the experience for cruise passengers, but will also involve the community
local ». Highlighting that "the involvement of the
community was at the center of the entire phase of
design of the new terminal, which is preparing to become a
symbolic landmark in Ravenna and a focal point for
activities and events", the terminal operator company
specified that "the double-decker terminal will be equipped with
a centre for ship crews, an information office
and areas to taste the local cuisine". On the days
in which there will be no ships moored at the quay, the terminal and the
Its walkway on the sea will be open for public and private events
including sports competitions, artistic presentations and
Literary. In addition, the large spaces on the ground floor will also offer
the opportunity to organize fairs and other major events.
The construction works of the new maritime station, the
worth over 42 million euros, were entrusted to the
Ravenna Ar.Co. Works Società Cooperativa Consortile.
"It is - said Daniele Rossi, president of the
of the Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
Northern, on the occasion of today's ceremony - of a
important milestone both for the Port Authority of Ravenna,
and for our partners and the local community. The new
Terminal demonstrates the cruise industry's commitment
in investing in the sustainable development of Ravenna, ensuring
guests the opportunity to enjoy this wonderful
territory and bringing new jobs to the region".