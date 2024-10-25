Konecranes' business and financial performance grew in the third quarter

In the third quarter of this year, the Finnish manufacturer of
Konecranes has recorded a marked increase in the
increase in the value of new orders acquired in the period, in
with regard to the means for the port sector. Such
amounted to a total of €956.2 million,
with an increase of +12.1% over the third quarter of 2023, of which
€333.7 million (+44.1%) relating to orders for the supply of
of port vehicles. Konecranes has announced that the values of the
port capacity orders obtained in the Americas and the region
of Europe, the Middle East and Africa have grown, while the
decreased in the Asia/Pacific region. To 30
Last September, the value of the company's order book was
equal to €2.85 billion (-13.2%), of which €1.54 billion (-16.2%)
relating only to vehicles for port use.
In the third quarter of 2024, the company achieved total revenues
equal to 1.07 billion euros (+6.4%), of which 400.8 million (+7.0%)
relating to port vehicles. Ebitda increased
amounted to €165.2 million (+15.1%) and operating profit to
€138.1 million (+42.1%), with a contribution of €37.1 million
(+26.1%) from the port vehicles segment. Konecranes has closed the
July-September period of this year with a net profit of 101.1
million euros (+44.6%).
In the first nine months of 2024, the group's revenues
amounted to 3.01 billion euros, up +7.0% on the previous year.
same period last year, of which 1.05 billion (+13.3%)
relating to the port means sector. Ebitda is
state of €458.5 million (+20.6%) and operating profit of €365.0 million
(+29.9%), with a contribution of €90.0 million (+47.6%) from the
Port. Net profit amounted to €260.1 million
(+45,1%). In the first nine months of this year, the value of new
Orders acquired in the period was 2.83 billion euros
(-12.4%), of which €890.0 million (-23.6%) in the media segment alone
Port.