Japan's MHI-MME signs a licensing agreement with China's Jiangsu Masada
The goal is the development of the production and sale in China of turbochargers for two-stroke marine engines
Nagasaki
October 25, 2024
The company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery
and Equipment Co. (MHI-MME) of the Japanese Mitsubishi Heavy Group
Industries (MHI) has signed a licensing agreement with China's
Jiangsu Masada Heavy Industries Co. for production and sale
of turbochargers for two-stroke marine engines. The company
which has been collaborating with the MHI group for some time in the
deck cranes and other machinery for ships, plans to
start turbocharger production next year
initially focusing on assembly and then moving on to the
large-scale production.
Explaining that MHI-MME's goal with the agreement is to
further penetrate the Chinese market, the Japanese company has
highlighted that its overall production of
MET turbochargers reached 45 thousand units, equal to
More than 40% of the global motor unit market
Marini two-stroke for fiscal year 2023.
