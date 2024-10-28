Unified concession by formal deed for the Intergroup terminal in the port of Gaeta

The Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
Settentrionale announced that it has signed a contract with Intergroup
unified concession by formal deed for 12 years relating to the
the company's terminal in the port of Gaeta. It is
of the unified act of two concessions on two areas behind
two different docks: one on the Salvo D'Acquisto, which houses a
storage of various goods of about ten thousand square meters,
a state-of-the-art mechanical workshop, a washing station
vehicles and on which the construction of a
upper floor used as offices, and the other on the shore quay
on which there is a shed containing Project Cargo goods.
Referring to the procedure of the state concession pursuant to
Article 36 of the Navigation Code, the President
of the Port Authority, Pino Musolino, underlined the importance of this
representing, he said, "a system for streamlining the
administrative procedures". The Chief Operating Officer of
Intergroup, Walter Cardaci, specified that it is "a
First stabilization step for the development of the
Gaeta».