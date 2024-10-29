Wärtsilä reports a strong increase in quarterly revenue

Wärtsilä Corporation, the Finnish company that
develops technologies and systems for the marine and energy sectors, has
closed the third quarter of this year with net sales of
1.72 billion euros, up +18% compared to the previous year.
corresponding period of 2023, of which €739 million (+10%) related to
to the Marine segment only. Operating profit amounted to 192
million euros (+65%), with a contribution of 91 million (+52%) from the
maritime technology sector. Net profit was
144 million euros (+76%).
In the period July-September 2024, the Finnish group
new orders for a value of 1.80 billion euros acquired
(+1%), of which 902 million (0%) related to the Marine segment alone. Per
30 September the value of the order book of the
was equal to 7.58 billion euros (+15%), including 3.29 billion euros
billion (+20%) pertaining to the Marine sector.
Commenting on the evolution of the maritime market over the period, today
Wärtsilä Chairman and CEO, Håkan
Agnevall, noted that "geopolitical conflicts have
continued to influence trade around the world.
Sanctions on Russia and attacks on ships in the Red Sea have
led to a lengthening of maritime transport routes,
higher transport costs and delays in supply chains
global supply, resulting in the need for further
hold capacity. Despite capacity growth
and shipyard production, especially in China but also in
in South Korea - Agnevall noted - the use of capacity
of new shipyard construction remains high, indicating
that there is still a shortage of shipyard capacity. The
market sentiment for Wärtsilä was
positive position, with a significant boost in the key segment of new
ships, while retrofits related to decarbonisation and routes
longer transport costs have supported the demand for
services. Investment in new ships has increased compared to the previous year.
last year, with a positive trend in interest in
alternative fuels. In addition to liquefied natural gas and
methanol, ammonia has emerged as a promising
alternative fuel as the shipping sector is
in search of more sustainable options".
In the first nine months of this year, the group's net sales
stood at 4.59 billion euros, up +5%
over the same period of 2023, of which 2.21 billion (+8%) in the
Marine Technologies segment. Operating profit is
was 487 million (+77%), with a contribution of 264 million (+21%)
by the Marine Division. Group net profit totalled 346
million euros (+100%). The value of new orders during the period
acquired by Wärtsilä amounted to 5.58 billion
of euros (+7%), of which 2.72 billion (+13%) in the maritime sector.