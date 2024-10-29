CMA CGM partners with Marsa Maroc for the management of a container terminal in the port of Nador

The French shipping group CMA CGM has joined forces
to the Moroccan Marsa Maroc for the management of part of the Container
East Terminal of the new port of Nador West Med which has been
Granted in concession to the African Port Group
(
of 26
June
2024). The French and Moroccan groups have
Agreement to establish a joint venture
respectively 49% and 51% who will operate for the duration of
25 years about half of the Nador West Med container terminal,
that is, an area of 35 hectares with a quay of 750 linear meters
with depths of -18 meters. The investment
expected to amount to a total of 280 million dollars
and the goal is to reach an annual volume of traffic
of containers equal to 1.2 million TEUs. It is expected that the terminal
It will be equipped with a total of eight ship-to-shore cranes
compared to the six currently in service and with 24 gantry cranes
electric compared to the current 15.
CMA CGM recalled that it is already present in the market
port area with participation in the management of the
Eurogate Tanger container terminal of the port of Tanger Med
through 40% of the capital held by the company
terminal operator Terminal Link, which is owned by CMA CGM and
by the Chinese CMPort, and a container terminal and a
multipurpose terminal in the port of Casablanca through the
Somaport, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Terminal Link.
The French group highlighted that, in addition to the position of the
port of Nador in the Gibraltar region, the port of call
is also set to become a primary hub for
the bunkering of new synthetic fuels that will power
also the CMA CGM's fleet of dual-fuel vessels.