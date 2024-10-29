In the third quarter, cargo traffic in Albanian ports grew by +14.0%
In the first nine months of this year, the increase was +14.3%
Tirana
October 29, 2024
In the third quarter of this year, Albanian ports
1.92 million tons of goods were handled, with a
An increase of +14.0% over the same period of 2023. If the volumes
of goods have grown, passenger traffic has instead
recorded a decrease of -3.9% having been 950 thousand people.
In the first nine months of 2024, the national ports of Durrazzo,
Vlora, Shëngjin and Limjon have collectively moved
5.74 million tons of cargoes, with an increase of +14.3% on the
July-September period last year. Traffic in
passenger was 1.38 million people (-1.7%).
