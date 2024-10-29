Savino Del Bene has acquired Seabridge Transport in Hamburg

The Italian shipping and logistics company Savino
Del Bene has acquired the German Seabridge Transport GmbH of
Hamburg, operation - highlighted the Scandicci-based company
announcing the transaction - which falls in the year of the 125th
anniversary of Savino Del Bene and which strengthens the presence of
of the company in the region, creating new synergies to foster the
growth and expand opportunities on the German market.
Hamburg, which already served as the administrative headquarters for the
German operations by Savino Del Bene, will now become to everyone
effects an operational basis for the entire range of products and
services of the group.
"Seabridge - explained Andreas Kujawski, managing
director of Savino Del Bene Germany - is the ideal partner
for Savino Del Bene. In maritime transport, in particular,
Seabridge is strong in imports, Savino Del Bene stands out
for export. Not only are we significantly increasing our
volume of sea freight, but, thanks to a new
balance between imports and exports, we are becoming even more
more an ideal partner for shipping companies that now
can also count on us for the repositioning of
containers in Northern Europe".
"Savino Del Bene, with its global network -
said Oliver Foessleitner, managing owner of Seabridge - is
The ideal choice to support the growth of our headquarters in
Hamburg. Two air and sea freight forwarding companies, both
managed personally by the owners, have decided to
join forces to grow together".