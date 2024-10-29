testata inforMARE
30 October 2024
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
Savino Del Bene has acquired Seabridge Transport in Hamburg
The company already served as the administrative headquarters for the German operations of the Italian group
Amburgo/Firenze
October 29, 2024
The Italian shipping and logistics company Savino Del Bene has acquired the German Seabridge Transport GmbH of Hamburg, operation - highlighted the Scandicci-based company announcing the transaction - which falls in the year of the 125th anniversary of Savino Del Bene and which strengthens the presence of of the company in the region, creating new synergies to foster the growth and expand opportunities on the German market. Hamburg, which already served as the administrative headquarters for the German operations by Savino Del Bene, will now become to everyone effects an operational basis for the entire range of products and services of the group.

"Seabridge - explained Andreas Kujawski, managing director of Savino Del Bene Germany - is the ideal partner for Savino Del Bene. In maritime transport, in particular, Seabridge is strong in imports, Savino Del Bene stands out for export. Not only are we significantly increasing our volume of sea freight, but, thanks to a new balance between imports and exports, we are becoming even more more an ideal partner for shipping companies that now can also count on us for the repositioning of containers in Northern Europe".

"Savino Del Bene, with its global network - said Oliver Foessleitner, managing owner of Seabridge - is The ideal choice to support the growth of our headquarters in Hamburg. Two air and sea freight forwarding companies, both managed personally by the owners, have decided to join forces to grow together".
