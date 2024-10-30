Approved the 2025 forecast budget of the AdSP of the Sardinia Sea

Yesterday, the Management Committee of the Port System of the Sardinia Port Authority approved the 2025 forecast budget for the year providing for about 89 million euros in revenue, compared to 81.9 million expected for the annual financial year. 2024, and 174 million exits of which 105 million in capital account for already planned works, compared with 253.7 million exits planned for 2024 of which 186.3 million is in capital account. Sums for 2025, the latter-specified the port authority-" which will be part of (2025 million) in part (10 million euros) is allocated to cover the start of new works such as the realization of a darsena for service vessels in Porto Foxi ; of the polyfunctional building in the embarkation area and the demolition of the buildings of the apron of the Red rocks in the port of Arbatax ; of the second batch of the Darsena services and the restoration of the foranea dam with contextual insertion of an ondoso energy capture device (so-called "Millepiedi") in Porto Torres ; while, in Portovesme, it will be given course to dredging of the aqueous mirrors of the quay ferries. "
The president of the AdSP sarda, Massimo Deiana, pointed out that the forecast budget and the three-year programme of the works approved by the Management Committee " are the economic and programmatic representation of a mandate, close to the term, that has created stability, kept accounts in rule and generated investment of more than half a billion euros in the next five years. It is completely evident that this latest act of financial planning of my management delivers to the next governance a vibrant Port System Authority, with dozens of large open construction sites, new challenges of character programmed and initiated environmental, good part of the PNRR and PNC funds already spent and in the process of reporting, but, above all, a highly competent structure that will be able to give the right push to further raise the quality level of the performance of the Sardinia port system. "