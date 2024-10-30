Confitarma lists the actions to increase the contribution of shipping to the Italian System

At the annual public meeting of the Italian Confederation Shipowners, held today in the port of Naples on board the cruise ship Coast Smeralda
In his report, the President of Confitarma, Mario Zanetti, explained the actions taken priority to increase the contribution of shipping to the creation of the value of the country, starting with the consolidation of the International Register, condition necessary and for more-he specified-not sufficient to ensure the competitiveness of the Italian maritime industry. It also highlighted the need to proceed with the regulatory simplification of the national maritime order, with the "debureaucratization" of the processes and the digitalization of procedures, and to affirm the knowledge that the decarbonisation is a global priority and so must be the measures that pursue it.
In its report, Zanetti urged, in addition, to allocate the revenue generated by the EU ETS system to a specific sector fund to financially support the energy transition, to revise the taxonomic criteria in order to preserve the competitiveness of the entire naviest of national interest, to significantly increase the appropriations of the Sea Modal Shift and to intervene on Italian ports at the infrastructural, regulatory and financial level.
Finally, he highlighted the need to protect the health and safety of Italian maritime workers in the seas of the world, to simplify access to the professions of the sea and to enhance the role of the ITS Academy and to digitize the services to support of the activities of the sea, investing in the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence.