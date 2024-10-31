Approved the forecast budget 2025 and the POT 2025-2027 of the AdSP of the Southern Tirreno and Ionian

The 2025 forecast budget of the Port System Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian Sea and Ionian estimates revenues of around 53.9 million euros and expenses of more than 82.8 million euros, compared with 72.4 million and 86.8 million euros, respectively. for the fiscal year 2024 and 63.7 million and 74.5 million recorded in the 2023 statement. For 2025, a management deficit of around 28.8 million euros is expected, which finds total coverage in the assumed budget surplus at December 31, 2024 of more than 123 million euros.
The 2025 forecast budget of the AdSP as well as the three-year operational plan 2025-2027 were approved today by a majority of the entitled to the vote of the Port Authority Management Committee. In addition, the organic plan of ports 2024-2026 has been unanimously approved.
Among other items on the agenda, among the concession instances discussed, for the port of Gioia Tauro the Management Committee unanimously approved the temporal extension of the concession to the ItalCementi firm and was issued the favourable opinion of the Delta Sea firm for the realization of diport catamarans in the area of the north-side interport San Ferdinando. The port of Crotone has been declared a demise of the maritime concession to the Blu Service for failure to pay the fees, while the denial of the renewal of the concession presented by the firm Carmar has been voted on. Same denial for the ditte Max Office and De & Mun. In the port of Vibo Valentia Marina has been renewed the authorization for the delivery of port services to the Prevarin firm.
At today's meeting, the president of the AdSP, Andrea Agostinelli, briefed on the numerous ongoing meetings with the terminalists and the port companies of Gioia Tauro for the constitution of the former art port company. 17 law 84/94, in order to provide manpower in the case of peaks of work, where they will flow the 50 enrolled in the Port Agency and where they may be, further, inscribed other personnel up to a maximum number of 100 units, and for which-he has specified Agostinelli-there are wide margins of agreement between the parties.