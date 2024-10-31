Arrived the first crane to make the Giammoro's pontile operating near Milazzo
It will be installed by year-end
Messina
October 31, 2024
It arrived at the Peace of the Mela (Messina), near the port of Milazzo, the first crane Konecranes Gottwald purchased from the Mediterranean Duferco Terminal that will be mounted by the month of December making Giammoro's pontile operational. The crane has a maximum range of 125 tons, a 49-meter sarm and the height of the tower cabin is 24 meters.
The concession released in the middle of this year at the Duferco Terminal of the Mediterranean for commercial management of the pontile, for a total area of more than 19mila square meters of which over 7mila of water mirror, has a duration of 25 years to to June 4, 2049. The Duferco Group has in place an industrial conversion plan of the Gaimmoro steel pole that provides for an investment of 95 million euros and which includes, among other things, the activation on Giammoro's pontile of maritime services and logistics.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher