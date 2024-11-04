In the third quarter, cargo traffic in Chinese seaports grew by +1.7%

Last September, the traffic of goods in Chinese ports
amounted to 1.46 billion tonnes of goods, with a
Progression of +1.3% over the same month of 2023, with only ports
that handled 912.6 million tons of
cargoes (+0.5%) and inland ports 544.1 million tons
(+2,6%). The only total traffic to and from abroad is
444.8 million tonnes (+4.9%), of which 398.3 million tonnes
of tonnes handled by seaports (+5.0%) and 46.5 million tonnes
of tonnes from inland ports (+4.4%), while traffic alone
The national total stood at 1.01 billion tons
(-0.2%), with 514.3 million tonnes passed through the
maritime ports (-2.7%) and 497.7 million tons
through inland ports (+2.4%).
In September 2024, global container traffic handled
from Chinese ports amounted to 28.0 million TEUs (+3.9%),
of which 24.7 million TEUs in seaports (+4.5%) and almost 3.4 million TEUs
million TEUs in inland ports (0%).
In the third quarter of this year, the downward trend in
Volumes of cargo traffic handled by Chinese ports in place
from the second half of 2023 there has been further
accentuated since a total of 4.41 billion were moved
of tons of cargo, with a slight increase of +1.3% over the period
July-September 2023, of which 2.80 billion tonnes of
goods in seaports (+1.7%) and 1.61 billion tonnes in the
inland ports (+0.6%). The only global traffic to and from abroad is
1.36 billion tonnes (+5.3%), including 1.22 billion tonnes
billion tonnes handled by seaports (+5.0%) and 142 billion tonnes
million tons from inland ports (+7.7%). Traffic
recorded a decrease of -0.4% having been equal to
3.04 billion tonnes, of which 1.58 billion tonnes
passed through seaports (-0.7%) and 1.46 billion
tons through inland ports (0%).
In the third quarter of 2024, the total traffic of the
containers amounted to 86.7 million TEUs (+6.4%),
of which 76.3 million TEUs in seaports (+7.1%) and 10.4 million
of TEUs in inland ports (+1.4%).
In the first nine months of this year, the total traffic of the
cargo in Chinese ports was 12.97 billion
tons, with an increase of +3.4% over the same period
of 2023, including 8.37 billion tonnes in seaports
(+3.5%) and 4.60 billion tons in inland ports (+3.4%). The
total figure for goods to and from abroad alone was
4.05 billion tonnes (+7.6%), including 3.64 billion tonnes
tonnes in seaports (+7.7%) and 412 million tonnes
in inland ports (+6.9%), while that of domestic goods only
was 8.92 billion tons (+1.7%), of which 4.72
billion tonnes in seaports (+0.4%) and 4.19 billion tonnes
of tons in inland ports (+3.1%).
In the period January-September of 2024, Chinese ports
container traffic of 248.5 million TEUs handled
(+7.7%), of which 218.5 million TEUs in seaports (+8.1%) and
30.1 million TEUs in Inland Ports (+5.4%).