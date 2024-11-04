Restyling of the disembarkation area for cruise passengers in the port of Catania

At the end of the month, the Port System Authority of the Sea of
Eastern Sicily will award the works, worth
313 thousand euros, for extraordinary maintenance of the central protrusion
and the areas adjacent to the Dusmet gate of the port of Catania in order to
improve the reception of cruise passengers arriving at the port
Sicilian. "The area concerned - explained the president
of the Port Authority, Francesco Di Sarcina - will be a new ticket to be
for cruise passengers disembarking in Catania, but also for those who
port operators and citizens who wish to walk in
or use the areas adjacent to the Dusmet gate by public transport and
who will finally enjoy functional, green, safe, orderly spaces
and pleasant from the point of view of street furniture".
The project aims to improve the level of accessibility
and the road network thanks to a series of actions:
of three roundabouts aimed at rationalizing the routes
Vehicle; creation of flower beds with bushes and trees
close to roundabouts; pedestrian paths in the shade with system
modular pergola; construction of a sidewalk with openings on the
right edge of the north-east car park; Arrangement of the paving
lava in the deteriorated parts; Reconfiguration of signage
horizontal and vertical; implementation of the public
lighting. The completion of the works is expected in March
2025.
Last year, cruise traffic in Catania was
222 thousand passengers, an increase of +43.7% over 2022,
of which 58 thousand at disembarkation-embarkation (+67.5%) and 164 thousand in transit
(+36,9%).