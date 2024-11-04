Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports record quarterly revenue

In the third quarter of this year, Norwegian Cruise
Line Holdings, active in the cruise sector through
Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas companies
Cruises, reported record revenues of $2.81 billion
dollars, with an increase of +10.7% over the July-September period
of 2023, with new historical peaks in revenues deriving from the
sales of cruises, results of 1.94 billion (+12.2%), and
of revenues generated by sales on board ships, amounting to
$861.7 million (+7.4%).
Quarterly revenue surpassed previous all-time high
which was established in the third quarter of 2023 as follows
such as the total EBITDA in the third quarter of 2014
2024 which was $875.5 million (+18.3%). Also
the values of operating profit and net profit, which were equal to
respectively to 691.2 million (+32.1%) and 474.9 million (+37.3%),
have reached a new all-time high having surpassed those
marked in the third quarter of 2018.
In the period July-September of this year, the group's ships
American cruise ships embarked a total of 812 thousand
passenger data, a number that represents a growth of +9.7% on the
same period in 2023 and is only lower than the all-time record
of 823 thousand passengers totaled in the third quarter of 2018.
Harry Sommer, Norwegian President and CEO
Cruise Line Holdings, announced that the group plans to
close the entire 2024 financial year with records of the value of
revenues, net yield growth and EBITDA value
Corrected.