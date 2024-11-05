Further improvement in Finnlines' quarterly financial results

In the third quarter of 2024, the shipping company
Finnlines of the Italian shipping group Grimaldi has
recorded a further improvement in financial performance,
positive trend that began the previous quarter. In the
July-September period of this year, the company's revenues are
amounted to 189.2 million euro, with an increase of +7.0% on the previous year.
same quarter of 2023. EBITDA was
of €57.1 million (+35.6%), operating profit of €34.5 million (+88.0%)
and net profit of €27.9 million (+84.6%).
In the third quarter of 2024, Finnlines' ships
transported about 355 thousand passengers, with a sharp increase of +40%,
and the number of trucks embarked also grew (+11%), with
195 thousand vehicles. On the other hand, the number of cars not in tow is decreasing
of passengers, equal to 16 thousand vehicles (-54%), and other goods with
304 thousand tons (-5%).
Commenting on the latest quarterly results, the president and
managing director of Finnlines, Tom Pippingsköld, has
focused on the impact on the activities of the company of the
New European environmental regulations for shipping: «From the beginning
of this year - he recalled - maritime transport has been
included in the emissions trading scheme. Starting from the year
the FuelEU regulation will also enter into force
Maritime that will further define the future of shipping.
To align with these advanced environmental standards, Finnlines has
was forced to sell old ships that were not efficient since the
energy point of view or that they did not comply with the new
emission regulations and requirements. To comply with the new
environmental regulations and achieve lower CO2 emissions,
Finnlines has invested over half a billion euros in the most
currently available with huge battery banks
and other innovative technologies to reduce emissions. For
regarding the green transition, Finnlines currently has in
tender procedure to select shipbuilders to
to order three new ro-pax ships using green fuels,
who will join the Finnlines fleet on our route
Helsinki-Travemünde. The goal is to sign orders
at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025".