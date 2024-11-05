Port of Taranto, ok from the Management Committee to the concession of the Port Plate to Vestas

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Ionian Sea unanimously approved the application
for the issuance of a state-owned maritime concession pursuant to Article 36 of the Code
navigation by Vestas Blades Italia Srl for
the assent, for a period of nine years, of the compendium called
"Taranto Port Plate"
(
of 5
September
2024). The port authority recalled that
the port infrastructure represents for Vestas the completion of the
logistics to support the new production line of long loaders
115.5 meters for the largest wind turbine in the
(the 15 MW Vestas V236) built by Vestas in its
production plant in Taranto.
"With this concession - underlined the president
of the Port Authority, Sergio Prete - Vestas Blades Italia Srl, expanding the
its own production capacity and presence on national markets
and foreign countries, will consolidate the role of the port of Taranto as a
nerve center of logistics and export of wind farms.
The start of the operational management of the strategic infrastructure
"Logistics Platform" will also contribute to:
growth in maritime and intermodal transport and
give further impetus to an important logistics chain
sustainable development, for the benefit of economic development and employment.
With the new role of concessionaire of the port of Taranto, Vestas
will have the opportunity to concretely support the
Diversification strategy that sees the Ionian port naturally
candidate as a hub for production and logistics related to
energy production plants from renewable sources".
"This - commented Rinaldo Melucci, mayor of
Taranto and president of the Province of Taranto - represents a
important step forward for our city, in line with the
strategic objectives of sustainable development and enhancement of the
our port".