The ICTSI terminal operator records new record quarterly results

The Philippine International Container Terminal Services, Inc.
(ICTSI), one of the global port terminal operators that better than others
has overcome the global economic and geopolitical crises of the last few years.
years, continues to record financial and operating performance of
relief. In the third quarter of this year, the company's revenues
reached a record value of $715.4 million, in
growth of +16.8% over the same period of 2023, of which 691.7
million (+16.3%) generated by port activities alone. Also
The value of EBITDA marked a new value
record of 451.5 million (+19.5%). Operating profit is
amounted to $375.3 million, representing a
increase of +22.9% over the July-September period of 2023 and is
lower only than the record set in the second quarter of 2024.
The value of net profit also reached a new record
historical result of 232.7 million (+23.7%).
In the third quarter of this year, container traffic
handled by the group's terminals stood at 3.3
million TEUs (+3.6%), a volume lower only than those handled
in the last quarters of 2022 and 2023. ICTSI's only terminals
in Asia they handled almost 1.8 million TEUs (+9.8%), those
in the Americas 858 thousand TEUs (-9.8%) and terminals in Europe, Middle
East and Africa 673 thousand TEUs (+8.2%).