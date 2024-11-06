Höegh Evi agrees with the port of Port-La Nouvelle for the import of hydrogen through the French port

The Norwegian Höegh Evi, which has a fleet of
FSRU floating regasification terminals, has signed an agreement with the
French Mediterranean port of Port-La Nouvelle to build
at the port a floating terminal for the import of
hydrogen from production sites in the Middle East, in the North
Africa or America. The project provides for the import of up to
210 thousand tons of hydrogen per year starting from 2030.
The aim of the agreement is to import large volumes of
"Thanks to its strategic position and its
important maritime infrastructure - underlined the President
and Managing Director of Höegh Evi, Erik Nyheim, Port-La
Nouvelle is ideally located to become a
Key input for imports of hydrogen and products
energy with a low carbon footprint". "In recent years
years - added Hans Kerstens, CEO of SEMOP
Port-La Nouvelle - the port of Port-La Nouvelle has built
significant investments to expand and become the port of the
future. Our goal is to become a catalyst
energy transition to green energy. The ambition of the
port of Port-La Nouvelle is to develop into new sectors,
in particular in those of renewable energy and above all
of hydrogen".