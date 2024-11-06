In the third quarter, Eiskip's revenues grew by +9.2%

In the third quarter of this year, growth resumed
of the revenues of the Icelandic maritime and logistics group Eimskip which
amounted to €220.6 million, up +9.2%
over the same period of 2023, of which 141.3 million (-1.9%) generated
from the group's scheduled maritime services and €79.3 million (+36.8%)
shipping activities. Increasing the volume
higher costs
which amounted to €187.6 million (+12.1%), of which €112.3 million
million (-0.9%) from shipping and 75.3 million (+39.2%) from
Shipments. Ebitda was 32.9
million euro (-4.5%), with contributions of 22.9 million euros respectively
million (-8.6%) and 10.0 million (+6.2%) from the two primary sectors
operating profit, and operating profit stood at 18.7
million (-1.1%), with contributions from the two business lines amounting to
10.7 million (-5.2%) and 8.0 million (+5.0%). Net profit is
14.3 million euros (-13.9%), of which 9.2 million (-14.9%)
generated by shipping and 5.1 million (-12.0%) by shipments.
In the third quarter of this year, growth also returned
the volumes of cargo carried by Eiskip's maritime services that
amounted to over 53 thousand TEU containers (+4.7%), while the
Goods handled by the Group's shipping activities
marked a drop of -2.8% falling to 41 thousand TEUs.