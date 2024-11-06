Rixi: the ministerial commission investigating the concessions in the port of Genoa will finish its work by the end of the year

"The ministerial commission set up to monitor the
procedures for the issuance of state-owned concessions by
of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
has carried out in-depth work, effectively carrying out
all the phases envisaged by his mandate. Documentation in progress
also includes recently adopted concession acts
by the Port System Authority, on which any assessment
will be carried out only at the end of the activities
Inspection. A serious and transparent commitment, with the aim of
draw up a final report that will be delivered to the
by the end of the year". This was said by the
Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport,
Edoardo Rixi, in the Transport Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, replying
to the question of the deputies Valentina Ghio and Andrea Orlando.
Referring to the investigation launched by the Genoa prosecutor's office on
various strands including the one concerning the adoption of some
practices by the Port System Authority of
Genoa which saw the involvement of numerous accused suspects
of corruption and illicit financing, including the former president
of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, the former president of the Authority
of the Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea, Paolo Emilio
Signorini, and for abuse of office the then commissioner Paolo
Piacenza, in addition to port entrepreneurs, in their question
the two deputies of the Democratic Party had recalled that
Giovanni Toti had decided to negotiate the sentence for corruption
and financing and that Signorini had also presented
request for a plea bargain. Ghio and Orlando had
highlighted that since the plea bargain is a matter of a
"does not make legitimate the administrative acts related to
to the accusations, which could be under the scrutiny of justice
administrative for a long time, effectively blocking the activities
of the port of Genoa". The two deputies had therefore noted
the need to "urgently define which acts and
procedures are legitimate and which, on the other hand, are vitiated by illegitimacy
to avoid a paralysis of the port's activities that would have
devastating repercussions on the economy and the maintenance of employment
of the Liguria region" and had asked "what are the
Results of the Commission's inspection activity
ministerial level, in particular with regard to the regularity of the
of the approval process of the related concession practices
to the accusatory structure of the investigation by the Genoa prosecutor's office"
and "whether rapid deadlines are envisaged for the conclusion of the
work of the Commission, so as not to paralyse the work of the
of Ligurian ports".
In addition, Ghio and Orlando had asked "if, in the meantime,
the Minister questioned does not consider, as far as he is concerned, also
in the light of the powers of guidance and supervision with regard to the
port authorities, which, following the numerous pages
detailed in the investigation of the Public Prosecutor's Office and following the
plea bargain of Toti and Signorini, the related practices
investigation and, in particular, that relating to Calata Concenter and
the thirty-year renewal of the concession of the Bulk Terminal to
in favour of Spinelli, should not be annulled by the Port Authority in
self-protection, so as to make planning and activities
port operations quickly and fully operational".