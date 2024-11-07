Latvian Ansis Zeltins is the new president of the European Sea Ports Organisation

Ansis Zeltins, Managing Director of the Port of Riga, is
was unanimously elected as the new president of the European Sea
Ports Organisation. Zeltins, who is vice president
of the association since 2022, he takes over the presidency from Zeno
D'Agostino. In addition, the general assembly of ESPO, which met yesterday in
Brussels, appointed Gerardo Landaluce as vice presidents
Calleja, President of the Algeciras Authority, and Cédric
Virciglio, Director of Strategic Planning at Haropa Port.
The assembly also appointed the presidents of the various
working commissions. At the head of the "Intermodality" commission
and Logistics" of ESPO has been appointed Federica
Montaresi, extraordinary commissioner of the System Authority
Port of the Eastern Ligurian Sea. "I am - he said
Montaresi - very happy and honored by this appointment
for me a particular meaning, both from a personal point of view,
and from what concerns my professional career, which has been
always characterized by the study and work carried out on the themes
Community policies, intermodality and
logistics. This new position is crucial in a
A context characterised by rapid changes in the
logistics and new European regulations. The growing
interconnection of transport modes, in particular
intermodal transport is increasingly becoming a
competitiveness factor for ports is a priority
for logistics companies and operators. I am convinced that
Holding this role is also an opportunity to
strengthen the role of Italian ports in the context of ESPO,
helping to find common ground for building good
practices with other European ports. I want to thank you for the
support the president of Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri, and the former
president of ESPO, Zeno D'Agostino».