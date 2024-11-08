Crystal transforms the option with Fincantieri for a third new cruise ship into order

Fincantieri and Crystal have finalized the order for the
construction of a third high-end cruise ship and the latest
generation optioned by the cruise line in the middle of this year
(
of 27
June
2024). The Italian shipbuilding company has announced that
the value of the new order, subject to financing and other
terms and conditions, is substantial and ranges from 500 million to
one billion euros.
The new unit, like the twins, June, will have
a gross tonnage of 61,800 tons and will be able to accommodate about
690 passengers. The interior design, developed by prestigious
international architectural firms, involves the use of
materials and craftsmanship of high quality. The ship will offer
"all-suite" accommodations with private balconies,
as well as several cabins for single use.