Loans of 400 million dollars for the expansion of the ro-pax terminal of the Moroccan port of Tanger Med

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral
Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) of the World Bank Group
signed a financing agreement with the port of Tanger Med
granting a loan of €197 million for the expansion of the
Terminals for motor vehicles and passengers of the port
Moroccan. The funding granted by IFC, which will be the
first have sustainability indicators in Morocco and between
in the port sector in emerging markets, adds to the
Loan of EUR 203 million for the same project which is
was granted by a group of international banks led by JP
Morgan.
The project plans to increase the capacity of
rolling stock traffic to over one million trucks per year compared to
to the 447 thousand heavy vehicles handled in 2023.
"This project - said David Tinel,
representative for the Maghreb of the IFC - will strengthen the role of the
as a growing maritime and logistics hub, with a
ideal location to connect the main markets in Europe,
Africa and the Americas. We expect it to provide further stimulus
infrastructure investments in Morocco in order to
take advantage of the huge opportunities that arise while the
Country prepares to co-host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and
host the FIFA World Cup in 2030."