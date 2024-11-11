The quarterly financial results of Taiwan's Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines grew strongly

In the third quarter of this year, the company's revenues
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation,
In the wake of the recent recovery in the value of maritime freights,
amounted to 72.4 billion Taiwanese dollars (2.2 billion
US dollars), a value that represents an increase of +102.9% on the
corresponding quarter of 2023 and, in relation to this period
of the year, is lower only than the record revenues recorded in the
third quarters of 2021 and 2022 when the value of freight rates had
marked exceptional increases driven by the effects of the
spread of the global Covid-19 pandemic. In the third trimester
in 2024, operating profit stood at 32.3 billion
dollars, compared to a negative result for
almost -1.4 billion in the same period last year, and
net profit at €28.4 billion (+887.4%).
In the first nine months of 2024, the value of Yang's revenues
Ming amounted to 169.2 billion Taiwan dollars, with
an increase of +56.8% over the same period of last year
year. Operating profit was €54.3 billion (+3,124.2%)
and net profit of €51.9 billion (+719.4%).
In the third quarter of this year, the revenues of the
compatriot Wan Hai Lines have marked a marked increase being
54.5 billion Taiwanese dollars (+117.6%). Strong
operating profit also grew to €24.4 billion,
compared to a negative operating result of -2.6
billion in the third quarter of 2023, as well as net profit
which amounted to €18.4 billion (+624.0%).
In the January-September period of 2024, WHL's revenues
totaled 120.3 billion Taiwan dollars (+60.2%). Useful
operating and net profit were 37.5 million euros respectively
billion and 34.6 billion against both negative results
for -5.0 billion and -1.9 billion in the first nine months of 2023.