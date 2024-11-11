Ok to the 2025 budget of the Port Authority of the Center-North Tyrrhenian Sea

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Center-North Tyrrhenian Sea has approved
unanimously approved the 2025 budget of the Authority and the
III note of variation to the 2024 financial statements, acquiring the opinion
in favour of the Board of Auditors. The Port Authority recalled
whereas today's sitting took place after that of 30
last October had been suspended and updated on request
agreed with the Board of Auditors, and in agreement with
the Directorate General of the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport, to allow the College itself and the members of the
Management Committee to be able to make a timely and more accurate analysis
in-depth analysis of the documentation relating to the financial statements and to
allow the expression of the opinion of competence with greater
Awareness and fast times but respectful of everyone's commitment.
The provisional budget shows a surplus of over 2.5
million euros. "It is a matter - said the president
of the Port Authority, Pino Musolino - of numbers in structural balance that
represent the result of a work that started from the beginning of the
mandate, when a situation of deep crisis was inherited
economic-financial. Moreover, the achievement of these
comes at a time of great uncertainty in the framework
overall international socio-economic and on the eve of the
closure of the Enel plant, which will have significant implications
also for the Port Authority. Despite these unknowns - he underlined
Musolino - the new absolute records of traffic such as cruises and
diversification of goods have made it possible to approve
an absolutely satisfactory budget, also in
a very prudential and good administration perspective but still
of the institution's accounts, hoping for the maintenance of the
growth trend in progress".