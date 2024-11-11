Planzer has acquired the transport and logistics company Sifte Berti

The Swiss logistics company Planzer announced today
the acquisition of the Italian company Sifte Berti, a
transport and logistics which has 300 employees, headquarters in Lainate
(Milan), six other offices in Italy, warehouses for a total of
200 thousand square meters and a fleet of 40 vehicles. With
the acquisition of Sifte Berti, founded in 1969 by the
Berti, the Swiss group consolidates its presence in Italy
where it has been present since 1989 with the establishment of the subsidiary
Planzer Trasporti with its first headquarters in Montano Lucino (Como) and which is
was gradually strengthened by a series of acquisitions that began in
2001 with that of the nearby Como Docks, in 2007 with the acquisition of
of the Aletti company, in 2014 of Lario Express Spedizioni
International and in 2022 of the customs broker Tirsped of
Montano Lucino.