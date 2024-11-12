Cambiaso Risso establishes a joint venture in Cagliari

Cambiaso Risso Shipping Agency, the group's shipping agency
Cambiaso Risso, has set up a
Cagliari, Cambiaso, Risso Shardana in 50% partnership with Fausto
Saba and Riccardo Vargiu. Highlighting that Saba and Vargiu have
Many years of experience in the maritime sector, Cambiaso Risso has
explained that this collaboration will allow us to offer
customized solutions that will benefit the
ports of Cagliari, Sarroch and neighboring areas.
Cambiaso Risso Shipping Agency consolidated in 2023 a volume
of eight million euros, the result of 2,500 stopovers through the
offices in your network.