The contract for the construction of the breakwater dam to protect the FSRU Ravenna has been signed
The work, worth 200 million, will be carried out by R.C.M. Costruzioni and Acciona Construccion
Ravenna
November 12, 2024
The Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
North signed today with the temporary grouping of
companies whose parent company/agent is the Italian R.C.M.
Costruzioni and the Spanish Acciona Construccion as the instigator of the
contract worth about 200 million for the construction of the
breakwater as part of the SNAM FSRU Italia project
on the construction of a regasification terminal off the coast
Ravenna. The maritime work, 880 meters long and
width of 22, it is expected to be completed in 24 months.
The contract is fully financed to the client,
the Port System Authority, with funds granted by Cassa
Deposits and Loans.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher