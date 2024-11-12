This year, cruise passengers in the port of Ancona have grown by +18.9%
An increase of +25.1% in transits and a -5.1% decrease in landings and embarkations
Ancona
November 12, 2024
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Centrale announced that the 2024 cruise season in the port of
Ancona ended with a total traffic of 104,419
passengers, up +18.9% compared to last year, of which
87,270 in transit (+25.1%) and 17,149 between embarkations and disembarkations (-5.1%).
This year there were 56 cruise ship stopovers, eight in
more than in 2023. From April to the end of October, MSC Lirica
has docked 29 times in the Doric port, included in the itinerary
in the Mediterranean that touched the ports of Venice, Kotor in
Montenegro, Mykonos and Santorini in Greece. On board the ship of the
shipping company MSC Cruises, which has already confirmed
presence in the port of Ancona in 2025, have arrived, in total,
72,380 passengers of which 17,122 between embarkations and disembarkations and 55,258 in
transit. In 2023, there were 71,785 MSC cruise passengers. At the airport
the MSC company also arrived with Explora I,
The first of a fleet of six ships of the luxury lifestyle brand
Explora Journeys. This year, there were also 16 arrivals
of the ships of the British company Marella Cruises, ten more
compared to 2023. Ships from other
luxury companies Atlas Ocean Voyages, Noble Caledonia, Ponant,
Regent Seven Seas as well as Grand Circle Cruise Line.
In 2024, the majority of cruise passengers, once disembarked in the
capital of the Marche region, chose to visit the city, while
17% preferred to participate in the excursions organized for
discover the city and the tourist resorts of the
Marches. Among the favorites of cruise passengers, there were the Caves of
Frasassi, the Conero Riviera, also reached by excursions via
sea, Corinaldo, Jesi, Numana, Senigallia, Urbino as well as Assisi and
San Marino. The "wine tours" in the cellars are also popular
of the territory.
This year in the port of Pesaro, which falls under the jurisdiction of the
of the Central Adriatic Port Authority, cruise passengers 2024
there were 539, with 15 calls by the ships Artemis and Athena
of the Grand Circle Cruise Line company that have reached the
stopover from March to early November, with seven more berths
compared to last year. A figure up by +52%, that of
cruise passengers in the Pesaro port, compared to 2023 when they were
355.
Good results of the cruise season also in the port
of Ortona where the total calls of Athena and Artemis
of the Grand Circle Cruise Line were 15, four more
compared to 2023. There were 686 cruise passengers, up +47%
compared to 467 last year.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher