Danaos reports a new decline in quarterly revenues generated by the container carrier fleet

In the third quarter of this year, Danaos' revenues
Corporation, amounting to $256.2 million, recorded a
increase of +7.1% over the same period of 2023 which, against a
-1.5% drop in revenues to €235.6 million generated by the fleet
of owned containerships, which constitute the core
business, was produced by the most
Recent bulk carrier segment that generated revenues equal to
to 20.6 million. Operating profit was 131.7 million
dollars (-10.1%) and net income of 123.0 million (-7.6%), with a
contribution of €124.1 million (-12.7%) from the container fleet
that Danaos charters from leading maritime carriers
World.
Currently, Danaos' container carrier fleet is
consisting of 73 ships with a hold capacity of
465 thousand TEUs to which 14 newly built ships will be added
of the capacity of 116 thousand TEUs ordered by the company,
while the most recent bulk carrier segment is
consisting of ten Capesize ships with a capacity of almost 1.8
million tons deadweight.
"In the third quarter of 2024 - commented
the CEO of Danaos, John Coustas - the market
of containers has remained very solid, allowing us to
add over $300 million to our backlog of
rental contracts that currently amount to 3.3 billion
Dollars. It is important to highlight that all our 14
newly built units ordered were placed at
rental for five years except for two that were
rented for two years". With regard to the market for
maritime transport of dry bulk cargo, Coustas noted that
"Lately it has been unusually weak, which -
explained - can be attributed to an interruption of the
seasonal cycles over the course of the year and a decrease in
Chinese steel production. Our bulk carrier fleet - has
- has operated quite well during the quarter and
We expect freight rates to gradually improve as we
We are approaching 2025."
>Coustas also focused on the effects on the market
of the new US administration led by the
newly elected Donald Trump who will assume the presidency on
20 January: "The recent presidential elections in the
The United States - he noted - has introduced a new uncertainty
on future policies and their effects on the transport market
maritime. In particular, President Trump has stated
openly its intention to implement or increase tariffs
commercial activities that have the potential to reduce the traffic of
containers or, at least, to provoke a reorganization of the routes
Commercial. In addition, initiatives in the field of
energy transition will be implemented at a slower pace
and we do not know to what extent the IMO initiatives in place will be
supported by the new administration".