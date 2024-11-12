Port of Gioia Tauro, memorandum of understanding for safety in the workplace and port operations

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian Sea, the Health Guarantor of the Calabria Region,
Anna Maria Stanganelli, and the two terminal operators of the port of Gioia
Tauro MCT and Automar have signed a memorandum of understanding that
provides for the launch of a structured collaboration regarding the
development of health, safety and prevention initiatives
on work, also with the establishment of a technical table for the
coordination and development of joint initiatives.
The agreement provides that the Port Authority undertakes to implement tools
and methodologies for the study and analysis of accident events on the
work that occurred in the port area in order to
more detailed classification with reference to the causes
determining factors, while terminal operators undertake to
support joint communication and promotion initiatives
culture of health and safety in the workplace, promote
prevention campaigns, on various oncological pathologies, for
workers and their families as well as
research, study and in-depth analysis of the areas covered by the agreement.
The protocol, which will last three years, provides for
also the opportunity to bring together, at least once a year, a
working table for the planning and definition of activities,
Speeches, conferences and training meetings. It will also be
institutionalized the presence of the Health Guarantor of the
Calabria Region within the Hygiene and Safety Committee
established by the Port System Authority.