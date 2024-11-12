testata inforMARE
PORTS
Port of Gioia Tauro, memorandum of understanding for safety in the workplace and port operations
It will last three years
Gioia Tauro
November 12, 2024
The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas Southern and Ionian Sea, the Health Guarantor of the Calabria Region, Anna Maria Stanganelli, and the two terminal operators of the port of Gioia Tauro MCT and Automar have signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for the launch of a structured collaboration regarding the development of health, safety and prevention initiatives on work, also with the establishment of a technical table for the coordination and development of joint initiatives.

The agreement provides that the Port Authority undertakes to implement tools and methodologies for the study and analysis of accident events on the work that occurred in the port area in order to more detailed classification with reference to the causes determining factors, while terminal operators undertake to support joint communication and promotion initiatives culture of health and safety in the workplace, promote prevention campaigns, on various oncological pathologies, for workers and their families as well as research, study and in-depth analysis of the areas covered by the agreement.

The protocol, which will last three years, provides for also the opportunity to bring together, at least once a year, a working table for the planning and definition of activities, Speeches, conferences and training meetings. It will also be institutionalized the presence of the Health Guarantor of the Calabria Region within the Hygiene and Safety Committee established by the Port System Authority.
FROM THE HOME PAGE
In the third quarter, HMM revenues increased by 67% thanks to the 83% growth in the container segment
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, HMM revenues increased by 67% thanks to the 83% growth in the container segment
Seoul
+116% increase in the value of the average nole per container transported
Evergreen's quarterly financial performance hike
SHIPPING
Evergreen's quarterly financial performance hike
Taipei
Taiwanese company invests 186.8 million to buy new shipping containers
In the third quarter, container traffic at the Eurokai port terminals grew by 9.9% percent.
PORTS
In the third quarter, container traffic at the Eurokai port terminals grew by 9.9% percent.
Hamburg
In Germany (Eurogate) the increase was 13.6% percent. In Italy (Contship Italy) of 6.8%). Slowing growth at Tanger Med. Damietta terminal will become operational in April
SHIPPING
Danaos reports a new drop in quarterly revenue generated by fleet of container carriers
Athens
Coustas : With the Trump administration, which has promised new duties, a future reduction in container traffic is possible
PORTS
In the first ten months of 2024, the traffic of goods in Russian ports decreased by -3.2%
St. Petersburg
The dry goods amounted to 370.8 million tonnes (-3.5%), those liquids at 372.2 million tonnes (-2.9%)
AWARDS
The port of Sevilla won the ESPO Award 2024
Brussels
Award-winning the project "Circular Economy for Valorising Maintenance Dredging Sediments"
The Companies inform
Accelleron initiates partnership with Geislinger to expand service business in the Mediterranean region
PORTS
Signed the contract for the construction of the frangiflutti dam in protection of the FSRU Ravenna
Ravenna
The work of the value of 200 million will be carried out by R.C.M. Construction and Acciona Construccion
In Egypt, it is asked whether new services to the maritime industry will be able to close the losses generated by the drop in traffic in the Suez Canal.
SHIPPING
In Egypt, it is asked whether new services to the maritime industry will be able to close the losses generated by the drop in traffic in the Suez Canal.
Ismailia
At Thursday's meeting between the Suez Canal Authority and the Ministry of Finance did not mention an increase in transit rights, but the matter is in the air
LOGISTICS
Planzer bought the transport and logistics company Sifte Berti
In strong growth the quarterly financial results of Taiwanese Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines
SHIPPING
In strong growth the quarterly financial results of Taiwanese Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines
Keelung / Taipei
The revenues of the two companies increased by +102,9% and +117,6% respectively.
New historical record of containerized loads transported in one quarter by CMA CMA fleet
SHIPPING
New historical record of containerized loads transported in one quarter by CMA CMA fleet
Marseille
In the July-September period of this year, the French group's revenues increased by 38.5% percent.
SHIPYARDS
Crystal turns the option with Fincantieri into order for a third new cruise ship
Trieste
The unit will have a gross tonnage of 61,800 tons
PORTS
Loans of 400 million for the expansion of the Moroccan port of Tanger Med
Rabat
The increase in annual rotable traffic capacity to more than one million trucks is expected to increase.
SHIPPING
In September, shipping traffic in the Suez Canal declined by -51.0% percent.
In September, shipping traffic in the Suez Canal declined by -51.0% percent.
Cairo / Ismailia
In the past hours, the Egyptian waterway has been transited by a 90-meter-wide floating basin.
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna fell by -0.7%
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna fell by -0.7%
Ravenna
Miscellaneous goods in decrease of -8.9%. On the increase the liquid bulk rinses (+ 6.0%) and dry (+ 5.8%). Downturn of -16.3% of cruises
SHIPPING
Ship owners and European fuel producers call on the EU to set rules to unlock investment for European production of clean shipping fuels
Brussels
Solicitation to the policy of the Clean Maritime Fuels Platform
COMPANIES
In the third quarter, revenues in the DFDS group grew by 11.0% percent.
Copenhagen
Net profit down -13.0% percent. Increase in rotable traffic and handling passengers by fleet
PORTS
In the July-September quarter the traffic in goods in the ports of Montenegro decreased by -3.3%
Podgorica
Passenger in growth of 26.4%
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd invests four billion US dollars for construction of 24 container ships
Hamburg
Twelve 16,800 teu ships have been ordered to Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and 12 from 9,200 teu to New Times Shipbuilding
PORTS
Höegh Evi accords with Port-La Nouvelle port for the import of hydrogen through the French stopover
Oslo / Port-La Nouvelle
A traffic of up to 210mila tonnes per annum is expected as of 2030
SHIPPING
Altera Infrastructure gives up its fleet of 18 tanker shuttles to Greek shipowner group Angelicoussis
Westhill
The completion of the expected transaction in the first semester of 2025
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
SDC freight forwarder introduced artificial intelligence in the management of customs practices
Venice
Annually the practices followed exceed 15mila units
COMPANIES
The sale of the shipping company Santandrea from the Pacorini to Aprile
Trieste
The company was founded in 1989 in Trieste
PORTS
Port of Gioia Tauro, the memorandum of understanding for security in working environments and port operations
Joy Tauro
Will have a duration of three years
COMPANIES
Paola Piraccini appointed as Legal Technical Collaborator of Spininvest
Genoa
Joined in magistrate in 1981, he is a retired cassation adviser
PORTS
The meeting in Rome between the representatives of Italian ports and ports in Florida
Rome
Expect a comparison to find common themes on which to set up a benchmarking task
PORTS
This year the Cruserists in the port of Ancona have grown by 18.9%
Ancona
25.1% increase in transits and drop by -5.1% of landings and embarkation
COMPANIES
Changed Risso constitutes a joint venture in Cagliari
Cagliari / Genoa
Partnership at 50% with Fausto Saba and Riccardo Vargiu
PORTS
Ok to the 2025 forecast budget of the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Sea Centre North
Cyvitavecchia
It presents a surplus of more than 2.5 million euros
SHIPYARDS
In Palermo, the first sheet of the new ferry for the Sicilian region was cut off.
Trieste / Palermo
The delivery of the ship is scheduled for 2026
COMPANIES
DP World signs an agreement to buy Australian Silk Logistics
Dubai / Melbourne
The expected value of the transaction is approximately 115 million
SHIPPING
Global Ship Lease's quarterly revenue records show the first decrease since the end of 2018
Athens
The company believes that its container fleet has very good future prospects of employment
PORTS
A worker has passed away in the port of Crotone
Joy Tauro
He would suddenly go down to the ground while talking to some colleagues
PORTS
Torbianelli : well the ok of CIPESS in financing the future Molo VIII of the port of Trieste
Trieste
Of the estimated 315 million euros, 206.9 are expected by the state
COMPANIES
The French state has acquired 80% percent of the capital of Alcatel Submarine Networks
Calais
The company has a fleet of seven posacavi vessels
COMPANIES
Eurizon Capital (Intesa Sanpaolo Group) has acquired a majority stake in Germany-based
Milan
The Latvian Ansis Zeltins is the new president of the European Sea Ports Organisation
PORTS
The Latvian Ansis Zeltins is the new president of the European Sea Ports Organisation
Brussels / La Spezia
Federica Montaresi (AdSP Liguria Oriental) Chairman of the Intermodality and Logistics Commission
ENVIRONMENT
The temperature of the Mediterranean Sea has grown by more than 1 ° C over the past 25 years
Genoa
The data of 100 campaigns conducted by ENEA and INGV in collaboration with the GNV company
PORTS
In the third quarter, container traffic in the port of New York grew by 16.0% percent.
New York
In the first nine months of this year, the increase was 13.8% percent.
PORTS
The Ministerial Committee investigating concessions in the port of Genoa will end the work by the end of the year.
Rome
COMPANIES
In the third quarter, Eimskip's revenues grew by 9.2% percent.
Reykjavík
Net profit down -13.9%
MARITIME SERVICES
Merger of the Cypriot companies of ship management Intership and Interorient
Limassol
The new InterMaritime Shipmanagement will manage a fleet of more than 170 ships
SHIPPING
The ro-ro service of DFDS between the ports of Damietta and Trieste will be inaugurated on November 29
Copenhagen
Expected a navigation time of about 68 hours
PORTS
ICTSI terminalist records new record quarterly results
Manila
In the July-September period, the group's port terminals handled 3.3 million containers (+ 3.6%)
PORTS
Port of Taranto, ok of the Management Committee at the Grant of the Port plate at Vestas
Taranto
The infrastructure in support of the production line of wind turbines
PORTS
MEETINGS
ASSOCIATIONS
On Friday, the public assembly of Federagents will be held in Rome.
Rome
The Federation celebrates the 75 years since its founding
MEETINGS
Spediporto has organized a two-day trip on the Green Logistic Valley and Italy-China trade
Genoa
It is scheduled on 22 and October 23
PRESS REVIEW
Sudan govt scraps $6bn Red Sea port deal with UAE
(The North Africa Post)
Argentina enfrenta tarifas portuarias hasta 500% más altas que otros países de la región
(Pescare)
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
Autorità di Regolazione dei Trasporti
Relazione del presidente Nicola Zaccheo
Roma, 18 settembre 2024
SHIPPING
Further improvement of Finnlines ' quarterly financial results
Helsinki
Around the end of the year orders for three new ro-pax ships
INDUSTRY
Fincantieri-EDGE agreement for the development of solutions for the underwater needs of military navies
Abu Dhabi / Trieste / Paris
SHIPPING
WSC, crucial mandate of new European commissioner for transport to ensure decarbonisation of shipping
Brussels
The shipowner association indicates some other priorities to be addressed
ASSOCIATIONS
Federagents ready to illustrate to institutions the priorities of Italian ports
Rome
Pessina : available to our know-how to suggest the measures to be taken
COMPANIES
Sébastien Romani is the new CEO of Forship Spa
Go Ligure
Subenters to Giuseppe Scognamiglio
PORTS
Restyling of the landing area of the Cruserists in the port of Catania
Catania
In 2023 the traffic of cruises in the Sicilian stopover increased by 43.7% percent.
PORTS
Resume work for the completion of the commercial docks of the Milazzo Port
Messina
The realization of 18,000 square metres of new aprons is planned.
INDUSTRY
In the third quarter, Kalmar's turnover fell by -16% percent.
Helsinki
New orders increased by 6%
PORTS
Approved the 2025 forecast budget of the West Liguria AdSP
Genoa
Ok also at the annual review of the Triennale Operating Plan 2023-2025
PORTS
Approved the 2025 forecast budget of the Central Adriatic System Authority of the Central Adriatic
Ancona
