The SDC freight forwarder has introduced artificial intelligence in the management of customs procedures

The SDC (Customs Service Containers) of Marghera has introduced
Artificial intelligence in customs management
with an application, developed specifically for the company
of shipments from a specialized software house, which contributes
to ensure the security of the data, their safekeeping and allows
trace in a very short time, even years later,
any practice. Illustrating the motivations that led SDC,
which annually manages over 15 thousand customs procedures, for example
artificial intelligence technologies, the
president of the company, Stefano Coccon, explained that, having
understood "that artificial intelligence applications were
a reality that could also be used in a
sector as specific as ours, we have decided that
We wanted to experiment with them. It was not easy - he specified -
because it was necessary to work in very close
collaboration between us, who know the complexity of
practices, and who had to build the application so that
in the end we really had an innovative, safe,
reliable and above all that would make us take a leap forward in the
document management. We are working now on an upgrade
which will allow the software to also control the
correctness, for example, of the compilation of the fields of the many
documents that make up a file. It seems like a secondary thing, but
Formal errors are in any case subject to penalties even
and now some inconsistencies are no longer considered
as administrative infractions but as criminal violations. It is
it is therefore necessary to ensure that these errors, possible in the
amount of documents generated in a year, do not happen again".