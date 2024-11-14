MSC has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in logistics company MVN

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has completed another
acquisition in the logistics sector. The shipowners' group,
through its subsidiary Medlog Holding Italia, has obtained, with
effective last July, the majority of MVN Srl, a company
Milanese leader in the integrated logistics sector that manages
the entire end-to-end process starting from the activities
collection and storage of goods, passing through
to the feeding of production lines and outbound up to the
management of industrial packaging, transport and
shipments and, in some cases, to the management of certain
High value-added processing.
Control over the Milan company is joint
since the governance and management have been fully confirmed
of the company, with Enrico Bazzi, who will maintain the
position of president and Claudio Gervasoni who will continue to
Hold the role of CEO.
The transaction saw the purchase of joint control of MVN
by Medlog Holding Italia and Logistics Project Italia,
holding company that operates through a group of companies headed by
to MVN of which it holds full control, with the acquisition by
of Medlog with 51% of MVN's share capital.
MVN closed 2023 with a turnover of over 50 million
euro and in 2024 a sales volume of about 100 euros is expected
million euros. The company can count on a network of 21
logistics centres present on the national territory that cover a
total area of more than 1.5 million square meters, where
employing over 500 people, and has plans for future expansions in
France, Germany and Saudi Arabia.
In conjunction with this acquisition, the MSC Group has made
notes the establishment of the new division "Industrial logistics
solutions" specially created from the experience of
MVN in industrial logistics to coordinate and create new
supply chain synergies for the management and handling of goods and
manufactured in this particular sector, making available to the
and companies that already work with MVN all the
Transport possibilities managed by the Shipowners' Group:
sea freight with MSC, air freight with MSC Air Cargo up to
to the rail and road transport options provided by Medlog.
MSC highlighted that the transaction marks the entry of the group
'in the field of integrated industrial logistics, a
a sector that requires increasingly specific and
efficient services that can ensure its continuous expansion,
with a turnover that is expected to reach 83 billion
of euros by 2026 in the European Union alone".