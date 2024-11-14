The Ship Recycling Alliance is established to accelerate safe and environmentally friendly ship recycling

The International Association of the Shipping Industry
BIMCO has launched the "Ship Recycling Alliance",
an initiative whose aim is to accelerate the use of
ship recycling activities carried out in a manner
safe and environmentally friendly. In particular, the initiative
provides for the coordination of operators in the
ship demolition and those of the maritime industry in order to
facilitate the worldwide implementation of the Convention
Hong Kong International Recycling Ordinance for Safe and Respectful Recycling
which was adopted on 15 May
2009 and will come into force on 26 June.
In addition to BIMCO, founding members of the alliance are: Bangladesh
Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association (BSBRA); Turkish Ship
Recycling Industry Association (GEMISANDER); Global Marketing
Systems (GMS); , Guideship Consulting Services; Pakistan Ship
Breakers and Recyclers Association (PSBRA); Ship Recycling
Industries Association of India (SRIA); International Ship Recycling
Association (ISRA); Wirana Shipping Corporation; Bansal Group.
Announcing the creation of the alliance, BIMCO highlighted
whereas the entry into force of the HKC Convention takes place at a time
in which it is estimated that over the next decade more than
15,000 ships and that there must be shipyards
ship dismantling in accordance with the new international standard in
Main countries where recycling activities are located
such as India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. In addition, the association has
underlined that today only a minority of shipowners choose to
use voluntary recycling in accordance with the
to the HKC. "Part of the ship recycling sector -
noted BIMCO's Secretary General and CEO, David Loosley - is
already trying to live up to HKC standards before
of its entry into force. To be able to ensure that the
our ships are recycled responsibly and safely for our
people and for the environment, we need all parties
interested parties commit themselves to accelerate. The Ship
Recycling Alliance will connect stakeholders,
will advise regulators and create
awareness among the public".
The association explained that the new alliance will have
important task of working with
the International Maritime Organization, with the Secretariat of the
Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements
hazardous waste and its disposal and with States that
are part of these organizations to try to clarify
on the interaction between the two conventions, by assessing the
any proposals to introduce future amendments to the HKC, and
to support the implementation and enforcement of the requirements of the
Basel Convention for the Management of Waste from
ship recycling process.